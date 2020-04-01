1 April 2020

Felix Corley, Forum 18

In 2020, courts ordered destroyed one Muslim and 196 Christian publications. The owners were each fined one month's average wage. Punishing an individual for importing one religious book ("Selected Hadiths") for personal use is a "clear violation" by the court, a legal specialist noted. "Normally [the Police] destroy books by putting them in a stove, but I can't say if they've already destroyed the book," the judge told Forum 18.

KAZAKHSTAN: 161 administrative prosecutions in 2019 In 161 known administrative prosecutions in 2019, 137 individuals (1 twice), 2 religious communities and 1 company were punished for worship meetings, offering religious literature and items (including online), sharing or teaching faith, posting religious material online, praying in mosques, inviting a child to meetings, or inadequate security measures. Yet an official claimed "We have no problems in the area of freedom of conscience".

KAZAKHSTAN: 24 prisoners of conscience, 6 restricted freedom sentences In addition to one Muslim on trial in Almaty, 24 individuals - all Sunni Muslim men - are known to be jailed for exercising freedom of religion or belief. Three Protestants were given jail terms in absentia. A further 6 individuals are serving restricted freedom sentences. A further 15 are under post-jailing bans on specific activity. A further 27 who completed sentences still have their bank accounts blocked.