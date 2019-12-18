KAZAKHSTAN: 24 prisoners of conscience, 6 restricted freedom sentences

By Felix Corley, Forum 18

In addition to one Muslim on trial in Almaty, 24 individuals - all Sunni Muslim men - are known to be jailed for exercising freedom of religion or belief. Three Protestants were given jail terms in absentia. A further 6 individuals are serving restricted freedom sentences. A further 15 are under post-jailing bans on specific activity. A further 27 who completed sentences still have their bank accounts blocked.