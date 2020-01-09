KAZAKHSTAN: 137 administrative prosecutions in 2019 - list

By Felix Corley, Forum 18

In 137 known administrative prosecutions in 2019, 115 individuals, 2 religious communities and 1 company were punished for worship meetings, offering religious literature and items (including online), sharing or teaching faith, posting religious material online, praying in mosques, inviting a child to meetings, or inadequate security measures.