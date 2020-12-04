4 December 2020

Felix Corley, Forum 18

Despite serious heart problems, 42-year-old Muslim prisoner of conscience Zhuldyzbek Taurbekov has failed to gain early release from prison. On 26 November, North Kazakhstan Regional Court rejected his appeal against an earlier denial. "I believe the Regional Court took the wrong decision," his lawyer Farkhat Guliyev told Forum 18. "The court should have freed Taurbekov as his illness is on the list of illnesses for which prisoners should be freed."

