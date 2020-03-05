5 March 2020

Felix Corley, Forum 18

Jehovah's Witness Sergei Filatov was today sentenced to six years jail with an additional five years additional restrictions, and his co-believer Artyom Gerasimov was in a separate trial fined about two year's average salary. "I'm outraged, because it is unjustifiable to jail someone for reading the Bible," Filatov told Forum 18 before the sentence.

CRIMEA: Six months in Russian prison punishment cell In January, Crimean Muslim prisoner of conscience Renat Suleimanov completed six months in Russian labour camp punishment cell for an alleged conflict with another prisoner. He was then transferred to the camp's strict section. Suleimanov's lawyer insists the accusation was fabricated to punish his client. On 3 and 5 March, verdicts are expected in criminal cases against Jehovah's Witnesses Artyom Gerasimov and Sergei Filatov.

CRIMEA: 35 "anti-missionary" prosecutions in 2019 Prosecutions in Russian-occupied Crimea for ill-defined "missionary activity" in 2019 were at the same rate as in 2018. Of 24 prosecutions in 2019 for sharing faith or holding worship at unapproved venues, 17 ended in punishment (fines of five days' average wages). Also, 11 communities were prosecuted for not using their full legal name outside their meeting place or in religious literature.