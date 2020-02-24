24 February 2020

Felix Corley, Forum 18

The European Court of Human Rights ordered Azerbaijan to compensate Jehovah's Witnesses over an import ban on three publications. Muslim theologian Elshad Miri lodged a case to the Court over the 2018 ban on his book on Islam. The State Committee – which implements the compulsory prior religious censorship – allowed Miri to publish only 3,000 copies of his next book. Customs destroyed a Georgian Orthodox book.

AZERBAIJAN: Large fine amid continuing religious censorship A Baku court fined Kamran Huseynzade four months' average wages for selling religious books outside a mosque without state permission. The head of the censorship department at the State Committee for Work with Religious Organisations lamented that only 42 of 100 places selling religious literature have the required state licence. All published and imported religious literature is subject to prior compulsory censorship.

AZERBAIJAN: Censorship case to join 41 other ECtHR cases? After failing in the Supreme Court to overturn a state ban on his book on Islam, Elshad Miri is preparing a case to the European Court of Human Rights. It would join 41 existing cases at the Strasbourg court (involving 76 individuals and 7 communities) over Azerbaijan's repeated freedom of religion or belief violations.