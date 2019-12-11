UZBEKISTAN: Obstacles, pressure, bribe demands obstruct legal status applications

By Mushfig Bayram, Forum 18

Officials registered a handful of religious communities in late 2019, but many others complain of official obstacles. Some cannot get Land Registry or Mahalla approval, others face demands for bribes. Seven Jehovah's Witness communities were rejected. Catholics await registration for a sixth parish. Police pressured Shia Muslims in Bukhara to halt a petition to reopen a closed Shia mosque.