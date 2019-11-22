TURKMENISTAN: Latest conscientious objector jailed for three years

By Felix Corley, Forum 18

A court in Mary Region jailed 26-year-old Jehovah's Witness conscientious objector Serdar Dovletov for three years despite his chronic stomach ulcer that requires medical attention. Investigators accused him of "fraudulently" evading compulsory military service. Nine other conscientious objectors are serving jail terms in the Seydi labour camp in eastern Turkmenistan.